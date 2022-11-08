JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bear that was abandoned by his mother and hit by a vehicle this summer has found a permanent home at the Jackson Zoological Park.

Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved accepting the donation of the bear to the zoo, where he was taken for medical care after he was hit.

“They bring him to us to actually rehab the bear. Typically, if they can release them back into the wild, they will,” said Parks and Recreation Director Ison Harris. “This one was deemed ‘un-releasable,’ and then they actually donated it to the zoo.”

Abandoned by his mother, hit by a car, a young bear finds home at Jackson Zoo (WLBT)

The bear was transported to the zoo by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, after he was hit by a vehicle this summer.

Harris said the animal’s back legs were injured during the accident, but experts believe he will make a full recovery.

So far, “Spare Bear” as he is called, has made significant strides, doubling his weight in a matter of weeks.

Zoo staffers are encouraged and are currently preparing the park’s American Black Bear Enclosure to house him. They also are training the bear so he can be brought out for public viewing.

Spare Bear also will soon have a new name, with the zoo expecting to hold a naming contest for people to vote on potential options.

“We have about four names we will be doing a contest on, to try and get a new name for [him],” Harris said.

Council President Ashby Foote recommended naming the bear “Prime Bear,” in honor of Coach Deion Sanders, citing the state’s “long tradition of naming bears after important people.”

Council members wouldn’t take up Foote’s amendment, but Harris told Foote he would recommend the zoo consider including that option in the contest.

