11/08 Ryan’s “Election Day” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good Morning, Pine Belt!

We’re in for another warmer, more summer-like day today! Like yesterday, our high will climb near 85 this afternoon and the humidity will be higher than usual, but not quite “muggy” like it is during the summer. Expect to see plenty of sun with only light cloud cover, so there is no reason (weather-wise at least) not to get out and perform today’s very important civic duty! While today will be similar to yesterday, we are going to start seeing some changes quite soon and much more noticeable changes later.

The first will be some slight cooling overnight and tomorrow afternoon. That’ll have our low down to around 59 degrees, with our afternoon high falling to near 76. That’s where the cooling stops though, so we’ll warm for the rest of the week. By the end of the week we’ll be nearly back to 80 degrees, but that’s when the next front moves in. Expect highs to fall from almost 80 degrees to near 60 from Friday to Saturday, with further cooling into the upper 50s by the start of next week. Lows fall to near freezing for Sunday and Monday morning, before slowly inching their way up the thermometer. If you’re a fan of the cooler weather, don’t worry because just as things are starting to warm another front moves in by next Thursday, knocking highs right back into the 50s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.