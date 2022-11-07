Waynesboro Food Truck Festival

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents, visitors and friends all met at Rhinehart Square Sunday to enjoy a Food Truck Festival filled with vendors, live music, axe throwing and kids’ activities.

“We wanted to be out in the community,” said Lee Holland, Red Pedal Kettle owner. “We wanted to be out and help join the food festival and bring some energy into Waynesboro and to bring the community out and get everybody involved.

“We had to postpone it from (Saturday) because of the weather so it has been a great crowd, People got out of church and they came on to hit the food trucks and they’re buying some kettle corn and enjoying the music and having a good time.”

Holland says she hoped events like (Sunday’s) will happen more often in Waynesboro.

