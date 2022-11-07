Sheriff’s department searching for La. man on foot in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A high-speed pursuit on Monday afternoon involving Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and a fleeing vehicle driver has ended, but a search for the suspect who then fled on foot continues.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 30-year-old Justin E. Gatlin, of Mandeville, La., is being sought after leading deputies on a vehicle chase that began on Burnt Bridge Road and ended on North Lake Drive. He reportedly fled on foot after dropping his driver’s license and cell phone.

Gatlin is being sought by JCSD on a charge of felony fleeing, and deputies have been and continue searching the area on foot for him. He reportedly has a previous record in Jones County.

The suspect is described as being 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 188 pounds. He has brown eyes, dark hair and a beard. No clothing description is available at this time.

Gatlin was last seen in the vicinity of North Lake Drive near the intersection of Paulding Road where he reportedly ran into the woods.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this subject is asked to call 911, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.