Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sheriff’s department searching for La. man on foot in Jones Co.

Justin E. Gatlin, 30, of Mandeville, La.
Justin E. Gatlin, 30, of Mandeville, La.(Jones County Fire Council)
By Emily Blackmarr and WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A high-speed pursuit on Monday afternoon involving Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and a fleeing vehicle driver has ended, but a search for the suspect who then fled on foot continues.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 30-year-old Justin E. Gatlin, of Mandeville, La., is being sought after leading deputies on a vehicle chase that began on Burnt Bridge Road and ended on North Lake Drive. He reportedly fled on foot after dropping his driver’s license and cell phone.

Gatlin is being sought by JCSD on a charge of felony fleeing, and deputies have been and continue searching the area on foot for him. He reportedly has a previous record in Jones County.

The suspect is described as being 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 188 pounds. He has brown eyes, dark hair and a beard. No clothing description is available at this time.

Gatlin was last seen in the vicinity of North Lake Drive near the intersection of Paulding Road where he reportedly ran into the woods.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this subject is asked to call 911, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows,...
MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday
The Miss America competition is set for Dec. 12-16 in Connecticut.
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
WDAM 7 has received sample ballots from all eight counties before polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Pine Belt sample ballots for 2022 midterm elections
Hattiesburg reclaims the Lil' Brown Jug.
Hattiesburg opens 2nd century of Battle for Lil’ Brown Jug with win over Laurel

Latest News

Man receives 2 life sentences in shooting deaths of parents in Marion Co.
Columbus Air Force Base plane crashes; emergency responders on the scene
WDAM 7 has received sample ballots from all eight counties before polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Pine Belt sample ballots for 2022 midterm elections
Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing