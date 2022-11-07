Win Stuff
Pine Belt sample ballots for 2022 midterm elections

WDAM 7 has received sample ballots from all eight counties before polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
WDAM 7 has received sample ballots from all eight counties before polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2022 midterm elections are less than a day away, and Pine Belt counties are gearing up for citizens to cast their votes.

WDAM 7 has received sample ballots from all eight counties before polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Below are all eight sample ballots for each Pine Belt county:

Pine Belt 2022 midterm elections sample ballots by Renaldo Hopkins II on Scribd

