Pine Belt sample ballots for 2022 midterm elections

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2022 midterm elections are less than a day away, and Pine Belt counties are gearing up for citizens to cast their votes.

WDAM 7 has received sample ballots from all eight counties before polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Below are all eight sample ballots for each Pine Belt county:

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.