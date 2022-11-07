Win Stuff
MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday



By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man is dead after being involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County early Saturday morning.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to the fatal crash around 12:30 a.m.

Shows says a 2012 Nissan Altima, driven by 31-year-old Joshua Bond, traveled south on U.S. 11 when the vehicle left the road and crashed into an apartment complex and two parked vehicles.

Bond was fatally injured and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MHP.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

