MHP gives driving tips for I-59 construction zones

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Road construction on I-59 has caused some trouble for those behind the wheel.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer Taylor Shows says there have been 65 documented crashes and 15-10 incidents in this area, which is almost doubled the numbers from last year.

Shows said these numbers are caused by drivers not paying as much attention as they should while driving through the construction.

“Drivers are not paying attention as much as they should,” said Shows. “We ask that you put your phones down and watch your speed. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.”

“Troopers are actively working this construction zone, and as long as there are workers here, we are patrolling because it’s not just your safety when you’re driving, it’s also the safety and lives of these construction workers.”

Shows said on average a speeding fine is between $200- $250, and when constrictions workers are present, fines are doubled the amount.

