Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘Mattress Mack’ wins $75M as Astros claim World Series title

Houston Astros fans celebrated into the early-morning hours after their team beat the Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series. (ROPIMPIN, TMX, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (CNN) - A Texas furniture store owner and Houston Astros superfan won big when his team took the World Series.

Perhaps no one was happier about the Astros winning the World Series on Saturday night than “Mattress Mack,” a Houston furniture store owner famous for making huge sports bets.

Ahead of the world series, the store owner, whose real name is Jim McIngvale, placed $10 million on his hometown team. When the Astros won the title, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6, he also won – to the tune of $75 million.

"Mattress Mack," a furniture store owner famous for making huge sports bets, won $75 million...
"Mattress Mack," a furniture store owner famous for making huge sports bets, won $75 million when his hometown Houston Astros took the World Series.(Source: CNN, Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale)

McIngvale gives all the credit to his hometown Astros.

“They did all the work. All I did was bet the money,” he said.

While some are calling it the largest payout in sports betting history, “Mattress Mack” told CNN the real winners will be his customers at Gallery Furniture. Those who bought certain mattresses that cost $3,000 or more will get their money back.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, of Houston, holds some of the tickets in Atlantic City N.J.,...
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, of Houston, holds some of the tickets in Atlantic City N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, showing bets he has made on the Houston Astros to win the baseball World Series. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)(Wayne Parry | AP)

“Seeing the Astros win and refunding the $75 million, it’s delighted customers, and it’ll be an experience of a lifetime for our customers,” he said.

The promotion is not that unusual for the 71-year-old store owner, who placed $3.35 million on the Astros winning last year’s World Series. That bet didn’t pan out.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg.
Man arrested in connection to Wednesday Hattiesburg shooting
The Miss America competition is set for Dec. 12-16 in Connecticut.
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
Nelson Haskin Jr. was selected by the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee and was introduced during...
Hattiesburg restaurateur selected as ‘Veteran of the Year’
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Crystalline Barnes
Jury finds JPD officers not liable in Crystalline Barnes’ killing despite using excessive force

Latest News

Fall Festival provided family-themed entertainment
Main Street UMC hosts fall fair in downtown Hattiesburg
Fall Festival provided family-themed entertainment
Family-oriented gathering pulled off at Main Street UMC
Miss Mississippi headed to Miss America
Miss Mississippi headed to Miss America competition
After 1-day weather delay, Waynesboro Food Truck Festival takes place Sunday.
Waynesboro Food Truck Festival