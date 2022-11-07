Man receives 2 life sentences in shooting deaths of parents in Marion Co.

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been sentenced to serve two life sentences in the shooting deaths of his parents plus 20 years for shooting at responding Marion County deputies.

15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces that John H. Wells, 45, entered a guilty plea on Friday, Nov. 4, to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Kittrell said first-degree murder in Mississippi carries life in prison, and Wells was sentenced to two counts of first-degree murder by Judge Claiborne “Buddy” McDonald. These counts are to run concurrently with each other.

McDonald also accepted the state’s recommendation that he be sentenced to 20 years for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, which is to run consecutive to the life charges.

On Dec. 14, 2020, Wells was charged with murdering his parents, 73-year-old James and 61-year-old Rebecca Wells, by shooting them several times at their home in Foxworth. Wells then also fired at officers responding to the scene.

Wells also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound before being taken into custody but survived his injuries.

John Henry Wells reportedly shot himself in the jaw as law enforcement attempted to apprehend him. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

“This case involved a man shooting his mother and father to death,” said Kittrell. “I cannot imagine the depth of evil associated with such a horrendous act. I further cannot imagine the pain these murders have caused his family.”

“With the life sentence plus 20 years, he will have plenty of time to think about what he has done.”

Kittrell said he wanted to thank the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the deputies who were directly involved in the apprehension and arrest of Wells.

“These officers were met with gunfire when they arrived on the scene to apprehend Mr. Wells,” said Kittrell. “It proves once again that each and every day our law officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect our community, and for that, we should all be grateful. I am.”

