Main Street UMC hosts Fall Fair in downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The 2022 Main Street United Methodist fall fair was held in the Hub City, welcoming families and friends from all over the Pine Belt.

Inflatables, live music, and tons of carnival games were in place for the family-oriented event.

“Cotton candy and popcorn, lots of games for the children, a photo booth, and inflatables,” said Susan Bounds, UMC minister of families and children.

Families gathered and were able to enjoy the festivities and the fall weather.

“Reaching different parts of the community is the goal,” said Bounds. “All of our fall festival stuff was held indoors and last year with COVID, we decided it was safe enough, but we wanted to be outdoors, and it is easier for us to bring the community in.”

Pizza and drinks helped the church reach its goal to help fund the Main Street UMC preschool.

“It’s so much fun when you get together with your church family and there will be a lot of us here (Sunday night),”Bounds said.

Bounds said she is glad they are able to reach different communities in the Hub City.

