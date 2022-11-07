Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Main Street UMC hosts Fall Fair in downtown Hattiesburg

Family, fun, and fellowship were the focus at the United Methodist Church.
Family-oriented gathering pulled off at Main Street UMC
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The 2022 Main Street United Methodist fall fair was held in the Hub City, welcoming families and friends from all over the Pine Belt.

Inflatables, live music, and tons of carnival games were in place for the family-oriented event.

“Cotton candy and popcorn, lots of games for the children, a photo booth, and inflatables,” said Susan Bounds, UMC minister of families and children.

Families gathered and were able to enjoy the festivities and the fall weather.

“Reaching different parts of the community is the goal,” said Bounds. “All of our fall festival stuff was held indoors and last year with COVID, we decided it was safe enough, but we wanted to be outdoors, and it is easier for us to bring the community in.”

Pizza and drinks helped the church reach its goal to help fund the Main Street UMC preschool.

“It’s so much fun when you get together with your church family and there will be a lot of us here (Sunday night),”Bounds said.

Bounds said she is glad they are able to reach different communities in the Hub City.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg.
Man arrested in connection to Wednesday Hattiesburg shooting
The Miss America competition is set for Dec. 12-16 in Connecticut.
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
Nelson Haskin Jr. was selected by the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee and was introduced during...
Hattiesburg restaurateur selected as ‘Veteran of the Year’
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Crystalline Barnes
Jury finds JPD officers not liable in Crystalline Barnes’ killing despite using excessive force

Latest News

Fall Festival provided family-themed entertainment
Family-oriented gathering pulled off at Main Street UMC
Miss Mississippi headed to Miss America
Miss Mississippi headed to Miss America competition
After 1-day weather delay, Waynesboro Food Truck Festival takes place Sunday.
Waynesboro Food Truck Festival attracts interest
Jones County voters will fill a school board seat Tuesday.
Jones County District 5 voters to fill school board seat Tuesday