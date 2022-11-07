Win Stuff
Jones County District 5 voters to fill school board seat Tuesday

Jones County voters will fill a school board seat Tuesday.
Jones County voters will fill a school board seat Tuesday.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In two days, residents in Jones County will vote to fill the school board seat in District 5.

Lester Boyles, a familiar face on the Jones County School Board, is seeking re-election, hoping to continue serving Jones County schools for a fourth term.

“The main goal that you should have on the school board is academics,” Boyles said. “Make sure that you can go as far as you can with academics. Get it up, keep it up, and sometimes, that gets to be hard to do.”

Boyles’ opponent, Nick Wooten, said he wants to bring a new perspective for the school system

“I’d love to focus on the kids, he learning, the curriculum,” Wooten said. “The kids’ kids safety of course with a lot of stuff going on in different states, safety is an important issue.”

Boyles said his experience lets him know what can realistically be done, which is a trend he wants to continue.

“We’ve got stuff started that I believe that I can do as good of a job and continue to improve on it and get it finished,” Boyles said. “Some of the buildings we’re going to build and I can do as good of a job with that as anybody can just walking in.”

While Wooten says it’s time to have school board members with kids in the school system, he also said being willing to listen to experience is a huge part of the recipe for success on the board.

“I think that’s very important, to get their insight,” Wooten said. “It can help the school board make better decisions on what needs to be done.”

Election Day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.

