City of Hattiesburg recieves ARPA grants for 3 infrastructure projects

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has announced that three infrastructure projects have been selected to receive grants from the American Rescue Plan Act.

On Friday, Nov. 4, the City received notice of three project submissions selected for matching ARPA funding through the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program Act of 2022.

The priority area projects include water and sewer improvements for Martin Luther King Avenue (Ward 5), drainage improvements for West 7th Street, North 25th Avenue and Grace Avenue (Ward 2) and sewer improvements for Edwards Street (Ward 2).

“We are pleased that three of our proposed ARPA infrastructure projects were approved for state matching funds,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “These grants accelerate our efforts of replacing and strengthening the city’s water, sewer and drainage systems.”

The MCWI Grant Program was organized through Senate Bill 2822 and is managed by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. It is designed to motivate cities to lead ARPA distributions towards long-term, strategic investments by giving a 1:1 match on water, sewer and stormwater projects.

For Hattiesburg, the $12.8 million provided by Congress could turn into more than $20 million if the majority of funds are used for water, sewer and stormwater projects through the state’s matching program.

A survey was done in August to understand how ARPA funding should be spent, and it showed the growing need for more investments in Hub City’s infrastructure. Of more than 300 responses, 67% of residents marked infrastructure as a priority category for funding.

The MCWI Grant Program opened applications in early September through an online portal, and Hattiesburg’s three projects were identified based on the need and ability to move to shovel-ready status.

“We appreciate the Mississippi Legislatures’ willingness to make resources available that incentivize cities like Hattiesburg to commit ARPA funds toward long-term investments.”

The outlook for the three Hub City projects selected includes:

Martin Luther King Avenue (water and sewer improvements in Ward 5) will include replacing sewer lines and undersized water lines on parts of Martin Luther King Avenue, Townsend Street and Independence Avenue, Francis Street and others. The grant total awarded for this project is $1,893,116. The total estimated project cost is $3,786,232.

West 7th Street/North 25th Avenue/Grace Avenue (drainage improvements in Ward 2) will include drainage improvements on parts of West 7th Street, North 25th Avenue and Grace Avenue. This includes the redesign and rehabilitation of existing storm sewer pipes and structures, the addition of appropriate surface drainage along West 7th Street and the construction of multiple detention facilities in the scope of the project’s watershed. The grant total awarded for this project is $1,635,500. The total estimated project cost is $3,794,000.

Edwards Street (sewer improvements in Ward 2) will include replacing sewer lines on parts of the northern end of Edwards Street. The grant total awarded for this project is $587,453. The total estimated project cost is $1,362,906.

The remaining costs for each project will be funded by the city’s individual ARPA distribution. The next steps for these funding allocations include the design phase and contract bidding process according to grant guidelines.

Hattiesburg’s projects were three of 130 total projects around Mississippi that were given funding during the application phase - with a total of $93 million going toward 76 sewer/wastewater projects, $47 million toward 36 drinking water projects and $35 million going toward 18 stormwater projects.

Another application phase will likely open in the spring, and the City of Hattiesburg intends to submit for additional funding.

Click here to stay updated about the City of Hattiesburg’s funding priorities and plans through ARPA.

