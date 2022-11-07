Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm, head still missing

Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the...
Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the body later in a wooded area behind a nearby abandoned home.(WLBT)
By Josh Carter, Anthony Warren and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Police were called to respond to a scene in Mississippi on Saturday after receiving reports of a dog carrying a person’s severed arm.

Decapitated human remains were found in a south Jackson neighborhood, but not all parts of the person were found, according to the Hinds County Coroner.

Authorities are still searching for the victim’s missing head.

Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the body later in a wooded area behind a nearby abandoned home.

WLBT reports it’s unclear if the body was found the same day or the following day, or if the parts were removed prior to the victim’s death.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Miss America competition is set for Dec. 12-16 in Connecticut.
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Hattiesburg reclaims the Lil' Brown Jug.
Hattiesburg opens 2nd century of Battle for Lil’ Brown Jug with win over Laurel
Excitement is always heightened for the Lil' Brown Jug game.
Fans rally for the 101st edition of the Little Brown Jug game
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows,...
MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday

Latest News

An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday admitted he had interfered in U.S....
‘Putin’s chef’ admits to interfering in US elections
FILE - Douglas McGrath poses to promote his film "Infamous" during the Toronto Film Festival on...
Oscar, Tony-nominated writer-director Douglas McGrath dies
Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 orphaned manatees
The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, is on fire Monday morning.
Neighborhoods evacuated near burning Georgia chemical plant