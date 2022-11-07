Win Stuff
71st annual Chi Omega sorority Songfest charity competition set for Tuesday night

Sororities and fraternities are getting their vocal cords ready for a longstanding University of Southern Mississippi tradition just in time for the holiday se
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Sororities and fraternities are getting their vocal cords ready for a longstanding University of Southern Mississippi tradition just in time for the holiday season.

The Chi Omega sorority’s Songfest Charity Competition has been on the Golden Eagle’s campus for 71 years.

Serena Howell, the Songfest chairman, says this singing and dancing competition is a staple for the Chi O’s and the Hattiesburg community.

“Songfest is actually the largest and longest-running philanthropy event at southern miss and we put on songfest so we can raise money for Make A wish,” said Howell. “It’s really just a fun time during the holiday spirit on the USM campus.”

Howell says this event not only helps raise money but also allows Chi Omega alumni to connect with today’s members.

“Southern Miss has southern miss grit, Joe Paul says that all the time, and Chi Omega stays true to that every day,” said Howell. “We don’t give up and don’t give in, and we try really hard to keep these traditions going. We have a really great alumni support, and our alumni help put this on, so they are a big reason why it’s been going on this long.”

Mary Catherine Kalil, the director of programming, said they raised more than $126,000 in support of the Make-A-Wish foundation during last year’s competition.

“Make A Wish truly impacts the Hattiesburg community,” said Kalil. “There’s a lot of Make-A-Wish kids throughout Hattiesburg that you wouldn’t realize. I’ve been able to have relationships with some of these kids throughout my years at Chi Omega, which has been really special, and just seeing the smiles on their faces makes all the hard work worth it.”

The songfest will be hosted on Tuesday, Nov. 8, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Reed Coliseum, and the public is welcome to attend.

