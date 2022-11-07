11/07 Ryan’s “Summery Start” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

A little foggy out there in at least a few places across the Pine Belt, with Dense Fog Advisories in place until 9 AM...and likely returning again tomorrow anyway. That’s due to our rising humidity, which isn’t anywhere near summertime levels, but is higher than it “should be” for this time of year. Still, that shouldn’t be anything new as any longtime South MS resident will tell you it often takes a while for the new season to take over during the “transitional” periods of Fall and Spring. Don’t worry though if you’re a fan of fall weather, because this week will be a textbook example of our classic South Mississippi temperature roller-coaster.

Today’s high will climb into the mid 80s, same as tomorrow’s, but from there we’ll see a sharp dip after a stalling front approaches on Wednesday, which won’t bring much more than a pop of cloud cover and cooler, drier air. That’ll bring highs back down to near our current average high for this time of year (73), but we’ll be back in the 80s by Friday with more sunny skies. By Saturday though, things will get shockingly colder overnight. Expect highs to fall from the low 80s on Friday to the upper 50s by Sunday, and our lows will fall to freezing for a few nights, drastically higher than this this morning/tonight’s low in the mid-to-upper 60s. We’re likely to stay on the much cooler side of things for a while after that thanks to another front moving in by next Wednesday, bringing rain and a reinforcing blast of more cold, dry air.

