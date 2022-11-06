Win Stuff
Wilkerson, Sanders pace JSU past Texas Southern, 41-14

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has his Tigers as one of college football's undefeated...
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has his Tigers as one of college football's undefeated teams in FBS or FCS play. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOUSTON (WDAM) - Running back Sy’veon Wilkerson rushed for a career-high 216 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Shedeur Sanders accounted for four scores as Jackson State University remained unbeaten with a 41-14 victory over Texas Southern University Saturday at PNC Stadium.

JSU (9-0, 6-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) is one of just eight Football Bowl Subdivision or Football Championship Subdivision schools with spotless records.

JSU can clinch the SWAC’s East Division Saturday when it visits Alabama A&M University in the “Gulf Coast Championship” in Mobile, Ala. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

A win against A&M (3-6, 3-3) also clinches homefield advantage for JSU in the Dec. 3 Cricket SWAC Championship Game.

JSU jumped tro a 21-7 halftime lead Saturday on a pair of Wilkerson touchdown runs and a Sanders touchdown pass to D. J. Stevens.

Texas Southern (4-5, 3-3) pulled within 21-14 midway through the third quarter, but JSU outscored TSU, 20-0, over the final quarter-and-a-half.

Sanders completed 23-of-30 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a 2-yard touchdown run.

Receiver Shane Hooks had seven catches for 76 yards, including scoring catches of 12 yards and 9 yards.

