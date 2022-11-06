Win Stuff
Saturday was last day for in-person absentee voting in Mississippi

Circuit clerks offices across Mississippi were open Saturday for the last day of in-person absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election.
Circuit clerks offices across Mississippi were open Saturday for the last day of in-person absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - In-person absentee voting for Tuesday’s general election wrapped up across the state Saturday.

Circuit clerk’s offices in all 82 Mississippi counties were open in the morning for voters to cast absentee ballots in-person.

Covington County Circuit Clerk Melissa Duckworth said about 15 people voted absentee in her county Saturday.

Overall, nearly 300 absentee ballots have been cast so far in Covington County.

Duckworth says those numbers are below average for a mid-term election.

Absentee ballots still can be cast by mail, but those ballots have to be postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by circuit clerks within five business days in order to be counted.

