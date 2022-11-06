Saturday was last day for in-person absentee voting in Mississippi

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - In-person absentee voting for Tuesday’s general election wrapped up across the state Saturday.

Circuit clerk’s offices in all 82 Mississippi counties were open in the morning for voters to cast absentee ballots in-person.

Covington County Circuit Clerk Melissa Duckworth said about 15 people voted absentee in her county Saturday.

Overall, nearly 300 absentee ballots have been cast so far in Covington County.

Duckworth says those numbers are below average for a mid-term election.

Absentee ballots still can be cast by mail, but those ballots have to be postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by circuit clerks within five business days in order to be counted.

