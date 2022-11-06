Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Police: 9 wounded in shooting outside Philadelphia bar

Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people have been wounded in a shooting outside a bar....
Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people have been wounded in a shooting outside a bar. All nine victims were hospitalized, and police say two were critical and the others were in stable condition.(Source: WPVI via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - At least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night, police said.

Inspector D.F. Pace said the victims were shot shortly before 11 p.m. near Kensington and Allegheny avenues, WCAU-TV reported.

WPVI-TV reported that gunmen emerged from a black vehicle parked in the middle of the block and shot nine people, according to police.

All nine victims were hospitalized. Police said two were critical and the others were in stable condition, WPVI-TV reported.

Pace said there were likely to be more victims.

There were no immediate arrests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg.
Man arrested in connection to Wednesday Hattiesburg shooting
Nelson Haskin Jr. was selected by the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee and was introduced during...
Hattiesburg restaurateur selected as ‘Veteran of the Year’
The remains of man missing the past month were believed to have been found in a wooded area...
Remains of missing person found just outside Taylorsville
Photo of drugs and cash allegedly seized.
Large number of drugs, cash seized in Marion Co.
Ward 2 councilwoman Deborah Delgado wants fewer guns on the streets and more programs for young...
Delgado reacts to Ward 2 deadly shooting

Latest News

The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in...
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for record $1.6 billion jackpot
Excitement is always heightened for the Lil' Brown Jug game.
Fans rally for the 101st edition of the Little Brown Jug game
Fans give their take on importance of Lil' Brown Jug rivalry
Fans give their take on importance of Lil' Brown Jug rivalry