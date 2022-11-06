Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mount Olive church hosting community fellowship days to help families in need

Volunteers at Mount Moriah Church sort through donated clothing during a community fellowship...
Volunteers at Mount Moriah Church sort through donated clothing during a community fellowship day Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - One Mount Olive church is stepping up efforts to help families in need in South Mississippi.

Mount Moriah Church, along with Columbus O’Banner Ministries, has begun hosting community fellowship days on the first Saturday of each month.

Church volunteers will hand out free clothing, water and food to families in need during the events.

The first fellowship day was held in October.

“All we want to do is give people hope again, to breathe again, to live again and we believe that’s what the ministry does, when we can come together and encourage one another,” said Columbus O’Banner Jr., senior pastor of Mount Moriah Church.

Volunteers say about 10 families were helped Saturday.

“I love people,” church volunteer Sandra White said. “I love helping people, I like being part of community things like this right here.”

The fellowship days will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg.
Man arrested in connection to Wednesday Hattiesburg shooting
Nelson Haskin Jr. was selected by the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee and was introduced during...
Hattiesburg restaurateur selected as ‘Veteran of the Year’
The remains of man missing the past month were believed to have been found in a wooded area...
Remains of missing person found just outside Taylorsville
Photo of drugs and cash allegedly seized.
Large number of drugs, cash seized in Marion Co.
Ward 2 councilwoman Deborah Delgado wants fewer guns on the streets and more programs for young...
Delgado reacts to Ward 2 deadly shooting

Latest News

The first "Costumes for a Cause" race begins Saturday at the Forrest County Campus of Pearl...
‘Costumes for a Cause’ raises scholarship money for students from foster care
Jitters Coffeehouse and Drive Through hosted an animal adoption event Saturday
Jitters Coffeehouse and Drive Through hosts animal adoption event
MS Move offering rides statewide Nov. 8 to the polls.
MS Move offering rides to the polls statewide
Circuit clerks offices across Mississippi were open Saturday for the last day of in-person...
Saturday was last day for in-person absentee voting in Mississippi