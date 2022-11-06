Mount Olive church hosting community fellowship days to help families in need

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - One Mount Olive church is stepping up efforts to help families in need in South Mississippi.

Mount Moriah Church, along with Columbus O’Banner Ministries, has begun hosting community fellowship days on the first Saturday of each month.

Church volunteers will hand out free clothing, water and food to families in need during the events.

The first fellowship day was held in October.

“All we want to do is give people hope again, to breathe again, to live again and we believe that’s what the ministry does, when we can come together and encourage one another,” said Columbus O’Banner Jr., senior pastor of Mount Moriah Church.

Volunteers say about 10 families were helped Saturday.

“I love people,” church volunteer Sandra White said. “I love helping people, I like being part of community things like this right here.”

The fellowship days will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

