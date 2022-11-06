Mostly sunny, but cool week of weather on the horizon

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

Expect fog again to develop in the Pine Belt after midnight, and some of it could be dense, so use caution when driving.

Monday looks to start off foggy before burning off and becoming mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s for Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday, expect sunny skies wiith highs in the mid-to-upper-70s and lows in the 50s.

A very strong cold front is expected to sweep through the area Friday night, with lows in the mid-to-upper-40s by Saturday morning.

For Satuday and Sunday, expect high temperatures in the lower-to-mid-60s Saturday and in the upper-50s on Sunday. Low temperatures will fall into the mid-to-upper-30s by Sunday morning.

