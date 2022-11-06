Win Stuff
Mistletoe Marketplace attracts thousands of shoppers

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Toys, clothes, and as always, great food had the Mistletoe Marketplace buzzing with thousands of shoppers looking to get their hands on holiday deals ahead of the Christmas season.

From Kansas, Alabama, and California; vendors made sure not to miss this once-a-year event to ensure their business is made known.

Leo Otto and his wife own a toy company in Pennsylvania. They say the travel to Jackson is always worth it.

“We love the people here in the South and we do shows in other regions of the country and they’re more stressful than they are. It’s really good here. We were even here in the old building. We love it in the new facility too though, this is a major improvement. So, people love it,” Otto said.

Michael Reynolds runs a company called Gourmet Blends out of California and looks forward to the relationships he builds during events like Mistletoe Marketplace.

“The best part I think is seeing the faces of the people as they taste our product. We have some great olive oils that come from Napa Valley,” he said. “As they taste it, just the wows, and the oh my gosh, and all that. And when they get to take them home and use them is one of the best parts of the job.”

Both the vendors and shoppers agree Mistletoe Marketplace provides a great shopping experience and it also donates funds to local projects and charities that need it the most.

“Just getting to meet everybody here in Jackson has been a really great experience for us and we’re really grateful to be here.”

