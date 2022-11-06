Jitters Coffeehouse and Drive Through hosts animal adoption event

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jitters Coffehouse and Drive-Through hosted an adoption and donation event for the Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League Saturday.

The event originally started from a college assignment, but Maggie McMinn says it was the perfect way to do something for the coffee shop and help out the local animal shelter at the same time.

“It’s been a lot more fun than I really imagined it would be,” McManus said. “At first I was like ‘OK, I’ll do it for school, ” and now it’s I know it’s mostly my family showed up and workers and stuff, but it’s been really fun and we’ve already discussed doing a second one on a prettier day and doing it out back.”

Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League Director Elisha Dykes said the event improves the animals’ chances of being adopted.

“We’re here to get unwanted pets off the street,” Dykes said. “We’re here to get as many pets as we can spayed and neutered and into loving homes.”

