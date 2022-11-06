JCSD offers driver safety tips in rainy conditions

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging everyone to slow down and take precautions during rainy conditions.

JCSD says the rain can make it harder for vehicles to stop and the odds of a crash increase.

“Wet conditions like this (Saturday), people tend to drive a little fast, or drive normal but the vehicles just don’t stop,” Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said. “There’s no friction to stop a vehicle and the impact of a wet road, it’s a lost worse than impact of a dry road because there’s nothing to stop the impact, the hard hit and all.”

