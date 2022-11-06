Win Stuff
‘Holiday Open House’ brings cheer to Laurel

The first weekend in November means holiday deals in Laurel.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas comes early to the City Beautiful every year.

Businesses throughout Laurel partake in the annual “Holiday Open House” on the first weekend of November, breaking out the holiday merchandise and providing special deals on special items.

“This has been a tradition for several years, and it’s just always started off early and gets everyone kicked off into the holiday spirit,” said Lisa Cochran, founder of The Remnant.

Weekends like this get the business owners just as excited as their customers.

“It’s our favorite day of the holiday season,” said Andrea Milham, the owner of Southern Antiques. “One of the best things about us is it kind of forces us to get everything done and all of our Christmas out and it’s so fun to see people from out of town come. It’s the greatest way to kick off the holiday season.”

While some shoppers come out for the deals, others look to knock out that holiday shopping list early.

After dealing with the uncertainties of COVID over the past few years, many shops have seen some of the longer lines in years.

“This year is probably one of the biggest ones that we’ve ever had,” said Cochran. “People are ready to be together, ready to see friends and celebrate.”

