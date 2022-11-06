Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg opens 2nd century of Battle for Lil’ Brown Jug with win over Laurel

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel High School claimed the 100th Battle for the Lil’ Brown Jug in emphatic fashion with a 50-0 drumming of Hattiesburg High School last season.

But the Tigers opened the second century of games with a 34-14 win over the Golden Tornadoes on Saturday night at D.I. Patrick Stadium.

“We waited 365 days for this and have an opportunity to win the jug again,” said Hattiesburg head coach Tony Vance. “It means so much to our community, to our school and our city of Hattiesburg. It means a great deal to our players. They understand the importance of the Lil’ Brown Jug. They understand the history of the Lil’ Brown Jug. They did what they needed to do tonight to make sure it stays at home where it belongs in Hattiesburg.”

The win completed a perfect 7-0 run through Region 3-5A play for Hattiesburg, guaranteeing the Tigers a home playoff game against Vancleave next week. After dropping its first four games, Hattiesburg has won seven in a row.

The Golden Tornadoes have lost their last two games but make it into the Class 5A playoffs as a No. 4 seed. They visit undefeated Picayune (11-0) next week.

Laurel leads all-time series of the “Jug game” 50-46-5.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg.
Man arrested in connection to Wednesday Hattiesburg shooting
Nelson Haskin Jr. was selected by the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee and was introduced during...
Hattiesburg restaurateur selected as ‘Veteran of the Year’
The remains of man missing the past month were believed to have been found in a wooded area...
Remains of missing person found just outside Taylorsville
Photo of drugs and cash allegedly seized.
Large number of drugs, cash seized in Marion Co.
Ward 2 councilwoman Deborah Delgado wants fewer guns on the streets and more programs for young...
Delgado reacts to Ward 2 deadly shooting

Latest News

Hattiesburg reclaims the Lil' Brown Jug.
Hattiesburg opens 2nd century of Battle for Lil' Brown Jug with win over Laurel
11/03 Highlights: Lumberton v. Bay Springs
11/03 Highlights: Lumberton v. Bay Springs
11/03 Highlights: Northwest Rankin v. Oak Grove
11/03 Highlights: Northwest Rankin v. Oak Grove
11/03 Highlights: Wayne County v. West Jones
11/03 Highlights: Wayne County v. West Jones