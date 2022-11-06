Hattiesburg opens 2nd century of Battle for Lil’ Brown Jug with win over Laurel

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel High School claimed the 100th Battle for the Lil’ Brown Jug in emphatic fashion with a 50-0 drumming of Hattiesburg High School last season.

But the Tigers opened the second century of games with a 34-14 win over the Golden Tornadoes on Saturday night at D.I. Patrick Stadium.

“We waited 365 days for this and have an opportunity to win the jug again,” said Hattiesburg head coach Tony Vance. “It means so much to our community, to our school and our city of Hattiesburg. It means a great deal to our players. They understand the importance of the Lil’ Brown Jug. They understand the history of the Lil’ Brown Jug. They did what they needed to do tonight to make sure it stays at home where it belongs in Hattiesburg.”

The win completed a perfect 7-0 run through Region 3-5A play for Hattiesburg, guaranteeing the Tigers a home playoff game against Vancleave next week. After dropping its first four games, Hattiesburg has won seven in a row.

The Golden Tornadoes have lost their last two games but make it into the Class 5A playoffs as a No. 4 seed. They visit undefeated Picayune (11-0) next week.

Laurel leads all-time series of the “Jug game” 50-46-5.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.