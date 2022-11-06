Win Stuff
‘Costumes for a Cause’ raises scholarship money for students from foster care

The first "Costumes for a Cause" race begins Saturday at the Forrest County Campus of Pearl...
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few people wore their Halloween costumes one more time Saturday to help some young people attend college.

The first “Costumes for a Cause” 5K and one-mile run took place Saturday morning at the Forrest County Campus of Pearl River Community College.

The goal was to raise money for a scholarship to help a student from the foster care system pay for college.

“This first year, all that we raise is going straight to (one) student,” said Britney Diaz, student leader for “Costumes for a Cause.”

“So, the student is going to have $1,300, about, for their education and then after we write that check to them, we’re completely starting over.”

Organizers hope to establish a permanent account which will fund other scholarships in the future.

“We hope to continue this, make this a tradition on campus, get a lot more student involvement, and just make it part of our community and keep us going,” said Zac Bennett, coordinator for wellness and student activities at Pearl River Community College/Forrest County campus.

