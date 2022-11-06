Win Stuff
Cooler days headed PIne Belt’s way

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson said to look for falling temperatures as the week progresses.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

Saturday proved to be a rather wet day in the PIne Belt, but most of the rain has moved out.

Patchy, dense fog is expected in the area Saturday night through Sunday morning, so use caution when driving.

Low temperatures will be in the upper-60s

After the fog burns off, look for mostly sunny skies with a 20 percent chance for a Sunday morning shower. High temperatures will be in lower-to-mid-80s.

Gradually cooler temperatures will prevail as the week progresses.

High temperatures are expected in the 70s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before slipping into the upper-50s on Saturday.

Expect lows will be in the lower-40s by Friday and Saturday with no rain is expected.

