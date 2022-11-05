Win Stuff
Rainy Saturday for the Pine Belt

Patrick's Saturday AM Forecast 11/5
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Heavy rain and t-storms are moving into the Pine Belt this morning. The rain will linger into this afternoon, before departing the area around 4pm. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out.

Next week will start off mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

