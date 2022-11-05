Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum expands on Pass Road

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Railroad Museum is on track to become the largest railroad museum in the country.

A multi-million dollar project will feature 50,000 square feet of interactive models for guests.

Big changes are coming to Gulfport.

The Mississippi Coast Model Train Museum is expanding to the south side of Pass Road. Project Development Director Cynthia Minton-Walker tells WLOX News 50,000 square feet of exhibits and model trains will be on display.

“Kids can get the idea of what just a hobby might be. Something that you enjoy doing with your grand mom or granddad to find out things things about electricity, architecture, design, or drawings,” said Walker.

The $10-million dollar expansion will attract around 200,000 visitors per year and create around 28 jobs.

“Those are things that will grow into workforce development skills here in the Gulf Coast like Mississippi Power or Ingalls will find advantages for having our kids grow up through,” said Walker.

The exterior of the facility is now under construction.

In just a few months, thousands will the opportunity to learn interesting facts and engage with help run train models.

“When you see this, when you experience this, you begin to understand it’s not just for for fun. It’ll be filled with coast history and landmarks of the coast. We’re working to have everything interactive,” said Walker.

The expansion is expected to open in June 2023.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.