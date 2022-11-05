Mason Park fall work day underway

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -

The City of Laurel, Parks and Recreation, and the Friends of Mason Park started phase two of the clean up program for the park. Mason Park in Laurel has been around for nearly 75 years and covers 40 acres. Due to its size, there is a lot of upkeep. One of three organizers for the Mason Park clean up program, Cathy Padgett, says it’s a group effort. She adds, “we developed a small group of concerned citizens called friends of mason park and we are opening up to everybody to come and join us and help us to create a safe green beautiful place.”

Padgett says they want to rejuvenate the park. Stating, “restoring dry creek bed and so that’s e can control the storm runoff and the water runoff and address some of the drainage issues so by replanting this are and excavating the soil and removing some of the rocks we’re getting ready now to take it to that phase where it will become a beautiful asset.”

Kathy Bullock, who works for the City of Laurel Parks and Recreation says that this event helps bring more people into the parks. She adds, “this is why we do it it’s for the kids and the parents and all to come and have a good time in the park.”

Padgett adds that workdays like these can happen all over, not just for mason park. She says, “it just takes people coming together and joint together and addressing the needs both from a conservation focus to a what’s friendly and inviting for your public.”

The Fall Work Day will continue Saturday November 5 at 8:00am if weather permits.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.