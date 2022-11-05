Laurel police co-officers of the year awarded

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department recently announced its Police Officer of the Year, except for the first time ever, that announcement came in plural.

For the first time ever, there was a tie- making investigators Brad Blakeney and Walter Anderson co-officer of year.

“I’ve spent a lot of years working with Investigator Blakeney through our previous employers, and I couldn’t’ of picked a better person to be co-officer of the year with,.” Anderson said.

Blakeney said he was grateful to be working where he is.

“A great group of guys and to be awarded this by my peers, it just means a lot,” Blakeney said.

For the past six years, the Gold Mine Pawn and Gun Shop have donated a gun to the officer of the year.

This time, the business donated two to LPD and Pine Purvis provided personal engravings for both officers and their awards.

Laurel Police Chief, Tommy Cox, says that he’s thankful the pawn and gun shop for always being supportive of law enforcement and helping out with this tradition.

