Lamar County School Board District ‘D’ seat on the ballot Tuesday

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Only one Lamar County School Board seat is being voted upon during this upcoming election.

The District D seat, which encompasses the Oak Grove schools, will be up for vote between incumbent Lance LeFan and challenger Ray Payton.

“I have 14-year-old twins (who) are freshmen at Oak Grove High School and they have been in the school system at Lamar County and Oak Grove since Day One,” said LeFan. “So, I have a vested interest.”

Payton did not have the desire to run until he said he felt offended after a recent occurrence.

“I was allowed to speak in the school board once, but I was denied the right to speak the second time,” said Payton. “That concerns me, because I think the board should be open to the community at all times.”

When asked what they felt was the biggest hurdle the school district faced, LeFan said the school district could improve communication.

“Whether its a new policy, whether its a change in an existing policy, just being more proactive with the folks we represent and letting them know what’s going on instead of them finding out through social media,” said LeFan, who also noted the school board has discussed this previously.

Payton has concerns with the student performance following COVID.

“Students have been out of school,” Payton said. “When you’re out of school, it takes a while to get acclimated back to study time, preparing time, so I know that’s a big change,” said Payton.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.