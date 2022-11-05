Jury finds JPD officers used excessive force in Crystalline Barnes’ killing, but qualified immunity shields them from liability

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four years after her death at the hands of Jackson police, a federal jury finds the officers and city not liable in the killing of 21-year-old Crystalline Barnes.

Jurors decided last month that Officers Albert Taylor and Rakasha Adams did use excessive force in that case, but said the two were entitled to qualified immunity, meaning the officers cannot be held liable for their misconduct unless those actions violate clearly established law.

Reports indicate Barnes ran a stop sign and police pursued her on January 27, 2018, but she did not stop.

The officers fired 23 shots at Barnes’ car, claiming she tried to hit them with her vehicle.

A 3 On Your Side investigation revealed both officers’ accounts of what happened that day didn’t match.

Barnes’ attorney, Tiffani Collins, said the city failed to produce internal affairs interviews and did not adequately investigate the shooting.

The family of the 21-year-old originally filed a civil suit in federal court in September 2018, asking for $10 million in damages.

