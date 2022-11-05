Win Stuff
House fire on same block as deadly Hattiesburg shooting ruled suspicious

Suspicious fire on Fifth Street has authorities interested
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities are investigating a fire that happened at a residence on West Fifth Street Thursday night.

It took place just after 11 p.m. at a house in the 100 block.

That’s the same block where Wednesday’s deadly shooting occurred.

The house was unoccupied and no one was injured.

Hattiesburg police have ruled the cause of the fire suspicious.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

If you have any information about the fire, call Metro Crimestoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

