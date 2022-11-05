House fire on same block as deadly Hattiesburg shooting ruled suspicious

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities are investigating a fire that happened at a residence on West Fifth Street Thursday night.

It took place just after 11 p.m. at a house in the 100 block.

That’s the same block where Wednesday’s deadly shooting occurred.

The house was unoccupied and no one was injured.

Hattiesburg police have ruled the cause of the fire suspicious.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

If you have any information about the fire, call Metro Crimestoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

