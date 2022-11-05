Georgia State dominates USM in 1st half, leads 28-0 at break

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Marcus Carroll lead a Georgia State University running game that steamrolled the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday afternoon at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The visiting Panthers netted 229 yards on the ground over the first two quarters, powering their way to a 28-0 halftime lead in the Sun Belt Conference matchup.

USM was outgained 310 total yards to 76 yards, with the Golden Eagles netting minus 9 yards on the ground.

Carroll ran for 120 yards on 16 carries, a performance that included touchdowns runs of 6 yards and 18 yards in the second quarter.

USM leading ground gainer, Frank Gore Jr., had 15 yards on five carries.

GSU quarterback Darren Grainger, who ran for 78 yards on nine carries in the first half, opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdowns pass to James Thrash. That capped a 15-lay, 80-yard drive.

Grainger completed 9-of-16 passes for 85 and a touchdown in the first half.

A 10-yard touchdown run by Tucker Gregg made the score 14-0 after the first quarter.

USM played two quarterbacks in the first half. Zach Wilke and Jake Lange, and the duo combined to complete 7-of-16 for 85 yards with an interception.

