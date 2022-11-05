Diesel gas supply nationally low

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Diesel gas supply in the United States is on a rapid decline, causing a spike in prices.

Diesel is used as fuel for most 18 wheelers. Those trucks supply most of the goods that are used across the country, including food, personal items, furniture and much more.

The United States Energy Information Administration reported that there would be a 25-day supply left if the United States doesn’t receive any exports.

Diesel is a need for truckers and farmers. Most of the equipment that farmers use also run off of the fuel.

“They don’t want to see their input prices go up to a point to where they’re not able to recoup those costs in the commodity prices and they have to be able to pay for their product as well.” Ross Overstreet, the Mississippi State agriculture extension agent said. “They hate to raise the price of their product to where it’s not available to the end user.”

According to AAA, the average price of diesel gas in the U.S. is $5.30. The price in Mississippi is a little lower at $4.86.

Lakendrick Mccullum, owner of Mccullum Trucking LLC, says that it is hard to maintain his company with the uncertainties of gas prices. The price of gas for his truck last year was about $600 to fill up compared to this year, which is $1,200.

“The diesel prices have already doubled,” he said. “So, it’s only normal to think that they are going to go up even more. It’s very scary and right now and everything is going against the transportation industry.

“So, it’s hard for us to maintain, Just knowing that the days ahead aren’t getting better, that’s tough on us mentally.”

