101st Lil’ Brown Jug game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “It’s the Jug game, really nothing needs to be said,” Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest said.

“A lot of history behind it. Got to go out there and get a dub, for our ancestors” Laurel Quarterback Kobe Pierce said.

“Flat out, this is a pride game for our city, our community and our school,” Hattiesburg head coach Tony Vance said.

From the first to the one hundred and first, the Lil’ Brown Jug game has always meant a great deal to the Laurel and Hattiesburg football teams and their communities.

“It’s given both communities an opportunity to take their mind off of what’s going on around them and just focus on a really good football game. When you don’t win it, you hear about it all year. When you win it, you hear about it all year. So either way, you’re going to hear about it so might as well win it,” Earnest said.

“I was grabbing lunch today and I had a lady who was probably in her mid-seventies tell me ‘Coach, we’ve got to get the Jug back’. I said ‘yes ma’am I understand,’ Vance said. “This community looks forward to it. It’s something they take a great amount of pride in.”

While bragging rights for a year are on the line, this game also has playoff implications.

“If we win, we’re in the playoffs,” Earnest said. “There are some scenarios that if we don’t win we can still get in but we don’t want to leave it up to anyone else.”

Meanwhile, the Tigers have already secured Region 3-5A and have won six in a row since starting 0-4.

“We had a chip on our shoulder at first because everybody doubted us since the beginning,” Hattiesburg defensive back Le’Branden Graham said. “For us to be undefeated [in region] right now, that’s a big thing for us. It feels great.”

Saturday will be a battle at the line of scrimmage with a handful of top recruits in the state lining up for both Laurel and Hattiesburg.

“They’re huge up front,” Vance said about the Golden Tornadoes’ offensive line. “There’s not much space to run through holes up front when those guys get together and they run, block or pass protect so I think it starts there with them. Then their skill guys, they’re always going some of the better skill guys we play each and every year.”

“They don’t like pressure. They don’t like coming to ‘em so we’re gonna come to ‘em,” Pierce said.

“Stay low, stay physical. Our d-line, we have the best d-line in 5A and I can vouch for that regardless,” Graham said.

Kickoff is set for 7 pm Saturday at Hattiesburg High School.

