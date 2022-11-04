Win Stuff
Man arrested in connection to Wednesday Hattiesburg shooting

Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Wednesday.

According to HPD, 20-year-old Justin Williams, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with 1st-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the Wednesday, Nov. 2, shooting that occurred on West 5th Street.

Additional arrests are pending as the investigation continues.

Five individuals in total were injured during the shooting. Two of the individuals later died from their injuries.

Those who died include 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth and 57-year-old Sherry Strickland, both of Hattiesburg.

The condition of the other three injured individuals is not known at this time.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

HPD will be hosting a media briefing at 5:30 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Police Department Public Safety Complex in the Media Room.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

