Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Trump Org. trial off until Thursday after witness gets COVID

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice...
The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A criminal trial involving tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s company won’t resume until late next week at the earliest as a key witness continues to recover from COVID-19.

Court spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said the trial, in state court in Manhattan, is slated to resume on Thursday — not Monday, as the judge had previously hoped.

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on West 5th Street just before 7 p.m.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
Ray Guy, Southern Miss
Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, USM legend Ray Guy passes away
The student was reportedly taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center after...
Jones College student hit in Thursday morning accident
Wayne Breakfield
Sumrall farmer rescued from soybean grain bin
Photo of drugs and cash allegedly seized.
Large number of drugs, cash seized in Marion Co.

Latest News

HPD news conference on West 5th Street shooting investigation
HPD news conference on West 5th Street shooting investigation
Pickleball classes being offered
Pickleball 101
Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg.
Man arrested in connection to Wednesday Hattiesburg shooting
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit