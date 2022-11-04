Sumrall farmer still recovering after grain bin rescue

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall farmer who was rescued from a grain bin filled with soybeans Tuesday is still recovering in Forrest General.

According to his daughter Angelene Lowe, 73-year-old Wayne Breakfield is still facing an extensive recovery after losing four toes on his left foot. He will also have to have surgery on his right knee.

On Tuesday, Breakfield and his brother were working in the grain bin when Breakfield was pulled under 8 -10 feet of soybeans in a silo.

Rescue crews from around the area came to help Breakfield, who was freed in about an hour.

The family is thankful for all of the agencies that responded, including: Lamar County dispatchers, deputies and emergency management and the volunteer fire crews from Sumrall, Hickory Grove, and Pine Ridge.

