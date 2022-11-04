Win Stuff
Sen. Wicker says people want change in D.C.

Sen. Roger Wicker talked mid-term elections Thursday
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker paid a visit to the Pine Belt Thursday.

Wicker toured both the intensive care unit and neo-natal ICU nit at Forrest General Hospital Thursday afternoon.

Wicker was asked about next week’s midterm elections and he said he hoped that “new blood” could make a difference on Capitol Hill.

Preparing for election night