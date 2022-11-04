Remains of missing person found just outside Taylorsville

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The remains of a Fayette man missing for the past month were believed to have been found Tuesday by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

Smith County Sheriff’s Department said the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, were located Tuesday in a wooded area just south of Taylorsville, Miss.

Carter initially was reported missing on Oct. 2 in Laurel, Miss.

The remains were taken to the Mississippi Crime Lab for DNA confirmation.

The SCSD expressed its thanks to the public, which it said contributed “pertinent” information regarding Carter’s whereabouts.

At this time, foul play is not suspected, but the case remains under investigation, the SCSD said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.