Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Remains of missing person found just outside Taylorsville

The remains of man missing the past month were believed to have been found in a wooded area...
The remains of man missing the past month were believed to have been found in a wooded area near Taylorsville.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The remains of a Fayette man missing for the past month were believed to have been found Tuesday by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

Smith County Sheriff’s Department said the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, were located Tuesday in a wooded area just south of Taylorsville, Miss.

Carter initially was reported missing on Oct. 2 in Laurel, Miss.

The remains were taken to the Mississippi Crime Lab for DNA confirmation.

The SCSD expressed its thanks to the public, which it said contributed “pertinent” information regarding Carter’s whereabouts.

At this time, foul play is not suspected, but the case remains under investigation, the SCSD said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on West 5th Street just before 7 p.m.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
Wayne Breakfield
Sumrall farmer rescued from soybean grain bin
Guy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, USM legend Ray Guy passes away
The body of Robert L. Gray was found in a pond Wednesday morning.
Missing Clarke County man found dead
The student was reportedly taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center after...
Jones College student hit in Thursday morning accident

Latest News

The Mississippi High School Activities Association formally announced its new seven-level high...
Some Pine Belt teams affected by MHSAA football expansion, reclassification
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 11/2
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 11/2
Photo of drugs and cash allegedly seized.
Large number of drugs, cash seized in Marion Co.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a 2021 Yamaha...
Motorcycle reported stolen in Jones Co.