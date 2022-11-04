Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities.

The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”

The goal is to build ramps for those with disabilities, senior citizens and veterans.

The program began with $10,000 is seed money from Leadership Pine Belt.

Thursday, volunteers from Mississippi Power built a ramp for a resident on Klondyke Street.

“We cover four counties, Jones County, Lamar, Forrest and Marion County and trying to put together awesome ramps to continue to increase the quality of life for families that really, really need it,” said Akwete Muhammad, volunteer coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.

The ramp on Klondyke Street was the second ramp built so far.

Volunteers from Weyerhaeuser recently constructed a ramp for another resident in Jones County.

Habitat for Humanity hopes to build up to 10 ramps a year in South Mississippi.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.