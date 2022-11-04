LMSA principal nationally recognized with ‘Administrator of the Year’ award

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Magnet School of the Arts Principal Kiana Pendleton received a top secret and big surprise Thursday.

And it showed.

Pendleton expressed tears of joy as she was recognized with the “Administrator of the Year” award by Curriculum Associates on Thursday.

People packed the auditorium at LMSA as Curriculum Associates Chief Executive Officer Rob Waldron presented Pendleton with the award.

“One of the things that have happened in this district and in this school is some great performances,” said Waldron. “People focused on making sure every kid achieves all they can. There’s great leadership in this district.”

The organization recognizes only one of the thousands of principals across the United States.

Pendleton began her career in education as an America Reads tutor in Jackson before joining the Laurel School District in April 2018.

“I am so excited to be receiving this honor,” Pendleton said. “I really thank curriculum associates for believing in me. They gave me the inspire award but they really inspire me through their product.

“To have a program that I believe in recognizing me for my implementation, it means everything. We appreciate the recognition because it solidifies my teachers’ hard work and they need that extra motivation as well to let them know what they do matters.”

The Mississippi representative for Curriculum Associate, Andrea Shane, said she was happy to be able to experience this moment.

“It’s been exciting to see the growth and proficiency that this team has been able to deliver for their students,” Shane said. “Mississippi is on the rise. Great things are happening.”

Laurel Magnet School of the Arts earned top scores in the state in 3rd-, 4th- and 5th-grade math scores.

