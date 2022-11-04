Win Stuff
Latest HAPA mural unveiled at Forrest County Drug Court

Latest HAPA mural unveiled at Forrest County Drug Court
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art unveiled its newest mural Thursday afternoon and its subject has deep roots in the community.

The flower-filled piece called “Serenity” represents the lives touched by the Forrest County Drug Court, where it’s located.

Created by local artists Abigail Allen and Thomas Jackson and Forrest County Drug Court students, the 40-foot-tall piece is Hattiesburg’s 36th large-scale mural

