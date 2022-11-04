Latest HAPA mural unveiled at Forrest County Drug Court

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art unveiled its newest mural Thursday afternoon and its subject has deep roots in the community.

The flower-filled piece called “Serenity” represents the lives touched by the Forrest County Drug Court, where it’s located.

Created by local artists Abigail Allen and Thomas Jackson and Forrest County Drug Court students, the 40-foot-tall piece is Hattiesburg’s 36th large-scale mural

