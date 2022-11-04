Hattiesburg restaurateur selected as ‘Veteran of the Year’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg business owner and retired member of the Mississippi Army National Guard is the Hattiesburg Veteran of the Year.

Nelson Haskin Jr. was selected by the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee and was introduced during a news conference at Hattiesburg Veterans Park.

Haskin, who owns several downtown Hattiesburg restaurants, will take part in a Veterans Day program in Hattiesburg on Friday, Nov. 11.

Haskin retired as a Sergeant First Class from the National Guard in October of 2020.

The Hattiesburg Veterans Day program will begin at 11 a.m. at Hattiesburg Veterans Park. It will include a special tribute to all past Veteran of the Year recipients.

The program will be preceded by an annual Veterans Day parade, which will begin at 10 a.m.

Students in the Southern Miss Air Force ROTC program will also take part in a 24-hour vigil at the park, which begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.

