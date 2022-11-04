Win Stuff
Forrest County NAACP offering free rides to polls on election day

Preparing for election night in Hattiesburg
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Midterm elections are less than a week away and it is important all voters can get to the polls.

The Forrest County NAACP is offering free ‘rides to the polls’ on election night by calling (601) 549-9499.

“Voting is so critical for the improvement of the community,” said Joseph Wesley, Forrest County NAACP first vice-president. “It’s so critical in maintaining the rights and privileges we deserve.”

Many local organizations share similar beliefs, preaching the importance of being present on election day.

“We know this is a critical time right now, and most people don’t go out to the polls and except for presidential elections. However, our local elections are most important because that’s what all our issues are affected in our communities,” said Monica McInnis, the program manager of One Voice. “So, we tried to increase civic participation and get people out to the polls and vote.”

Regardless of which way you lean, according to these organizations, it is important to use your right to a democracy.

“We want them to know their vote does count. We want them to exercise it,” said Wesley. “The ones that are eligible to vote, we want them to know that’s empowerment. Empowerment is not in violence, but your voice is heard with your vote. "

Midterm elections are on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

