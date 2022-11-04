Firefighters investigate Hattiesburg house fire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department opened an investigation into a Thursday house fire after firefighters ruled the cause suspicious.

According to the HFD, the fire occurred around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the 100 block of West 5th Street.

Firefighters approached the flames from both the roof and the interior of the home, quickly containing and extinguishing the fire.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and the HFD reported no injuries.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will assist in the investigation.

Anyone with any information about the fire should contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.