Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Family’s car stolen from hospital parking lot during 1-year-old’s brain surgery

William and Cali Fager’s son, who is also named William, was in surgery for six hours on Friday...
William and Cali Fager’s son, who is also named William, was in surgery for six hours on Friday to treat infantile spasms, a rare form of epilepsy he was diagnosed with at 6 weeks old.(Cali Fager via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (CNN) – A couple that drove hours to a Children’s Hospital in Seattle for their 1-year-old’s brain surgery isn’t sure how they’ll get home after someone stole their car from the hospital’s parking garage while their child was in recovery.

William and Cali Fager’s son, who is also named William, was in surgery for six hours on Friday to treat infantile spasms, a rare form of epilepsy he was diagnosed with at 6 weeks old.

The hospital confirmed that the car – a 2017 Toyota Corolla – was reported stolen from its parking garage.

Inside the car were all the necessities the Fagers packed for the hospital stay, which they anticipated would be up to three weeks.

The good news – little William's surgery was successful and is expected to cure his condition.
The good news – little William's surgery was successful and is expected to cure his condition.(Cali Fager via CNN Newsource)

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, among the stolen items includes baby William’s medications, all their clothes, Halloween costumes and candy, food, toys, a car seat, a play pen, a laptop, college textbooks, and a wallet.

The hospital has stepped in to help with fresh clothes and toiletries and is working to get the family a new car seat.

The police officer who took the report came back later with a Halloween costume for baby William.

A few people, including the surgeon who performed the operation, have offered to drive the family home once their son is released.

The good news – little William’s surgery was successful and is expected to cure his condition.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on West 5th Street just before 7 p.m.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
Ray Guy, Southern Miss
Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, USM legend Ray Guy passes away
The student was reportedly taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center after...
Jones College student hit in Thursday morning accident
Wayne Breakfield
Sumrall farmer rescued from soybean grain bin
Photo of drugs and cash allegedly seized.
Large number of drugs, cash seized in Marion Co.

Latest News

Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones trial moves to punitive damages phase
Researchers predict that there will roughly be 36,000 deer deaths each year as a result of...
Drivers are more likely to hit a deer next week. Here’s why
Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.
Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges
FILE - Kash Patel, former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally in...
AP source: Trump aide appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury
The string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record