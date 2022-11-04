Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Diabetes cases up 23% over the past decade

By Joseph Deohring
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “You can’t escape your genes. That’s the cold hard truth.”

For Mississippians, that is the cold hard truth.

According to Assistant Director of the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, Irena McClain, one out of three Mississippians are diabetic and the number of diabetics in the state has grown 23 percent since 2012.

Data also showed the price of insulin, which is essential to most type 1 diabetics’ everyday life, is up 600 percent in the last 20 years.

“Everyone’s afraid, I mean, you read the statistics, and you find a large percentage of people that even have insurance are rationing insulin.”

The rise in diagnoses and the cost of insulin is causing diabetics’ to decide between life-saving medicine, or having enough money to pay for other essentials.

McClain says this issue is especially difficult for younger diabetics who will soon be off their parent’s insurance policies.

“It’s only going to make a healthier, stronger Mississippi, a better workforce, it’s going to help our kids in college who already have diabetes, you know, when they turn 19, they no longer have Medicaid, and then they have to scurry around, to try to find a way to get that insulin that keeps them alive.”

Mississippi state legislators have not elected to accept the Biden Administration’s Medicaid relief that will help diabetics get the insulin they need at a much cheaper price.

The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi will continue to spread more information through November, which is National Diabetes Awareness Month.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on West 5th Street just before 7 p.m.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
Ray Guy, Southern Miss
Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, USM legend Ray Guy passes away
The student was reportedly taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center after...
Jones College student hit in Thursday morning accident
Wayne Breakfield
Sumrall farmer rescued from soybean grain bin
Photo of drugs and cash allegedly seized.
Large number of drugs, cash seized in Marion Co.

Latest News

Alzheimer's caregivers making a difference
Alzheimer's caregivers making a difference
Personal Trainer
Today is National Stress Awareness Day; How do you celebrate?
How diabetes can affect your eyesight
How diabetes can affect your eyesight
Today is National Stress Awareness Day; How do you celebrate?
National Stress Awareness Day